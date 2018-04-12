Car slams into apartment building in Greenburgh

A car crashed into an apartment building in Greenburgh Thursday.

By Ryan McGriff
GREENBURGH, New York (WABC) --
An elderly couple suffered minor injuries after their car slammed into the front of an apartment building in Westchester County Thursday.

The couple's blue Honda Accord struck the front of Building B at the Scarsdale Ridge Apartments at 344 Central Park Avenue in Greenburgh at around 2 p.m.

The car went halfway into the building, smashing a large hole in the front brick wall.

The couple in the car were taken to Westchester County Medical Center. Nobody else was injured in the incident.

All 12 apartments in the building were evacuated and all utilities were shut off.

Engineers were checking out the structure of the building to make sure it is safe.

