  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Car smashes through front of jewelry store in Roslyn

By WABC logo
Monday, April 24, 2023 11:11AM
Car crashes into jewlery store in Roslyn
EMBED <>More Videos

A car crashed into a jewelry store in Roslyn, Nassau County early Monday. John Del Giorno reports from over the scene in Newscopter 7.

ROSLYN, Nassau County (WABC) -- A car smashed into a jewelry store in Nassau County on Monday morning.

It happened on Northern Boulevard at the intersection of Glen Cove Road in Roselyn after 6 a.m.

The car went through the front windows of the Charles Krypell Fine Jewelry store.

The car was seen completely inside the building with the trunk popped open and debris scattered all over the sidewalk.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

Delays could be expected throughout the intersection heading westbound.

ALSO READ: Man who shot woman in his driveway has shown 'no remorse,' sheriff says

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW