Car thief drives off with owner hanging onto door in Brooklyn

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The search is on for a brazen car thief who drove off while the owner was holding onto his vehicle.

The incident unfolded on Sept. 17 when the 20-year-old owner of the car met the potential buyer at 1208 83rd Street.

The two men went for a test drive and the suspect began to inspect the car.

Video shows the supposed potential buyer checking under the car's hood at 8521 7th Avenue.

However, after the owner closed the hood, the thief sat in the driver's seat and took off -- just as the owner was holding onto the passenger side door.

The owner was dragged a short distance before he lost his grip.

The victim fractured his pelvis and leg in the robbery. He was taken to the hospital and was said to be serious but stable.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

