1 killed when car crashes into car wash in Queens

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- At least one person was killed and two others were injured when a car crashed into a car wash in Queens.The incident was reported on Beach Channel Drive on Wednesday afternoon just after 4 p.m.The dark-colored Mazda struck a pedestrian before coming to a rest.The car went so far into the car wash that it caused a partial collapse of the building. The car wash appeared to be empty at the time of the crash.The fire department appeared to be having a hard time figuring out how to get the car out and further assess the situation.It also remains unknown what caused the driver to lose control of the car.Officials with the Department of Buildings is on their way to the scene.----------