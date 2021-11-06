Man shoots car wash employee after dispute over vacuum in the Bronx

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man shoots car wash employee after dispute over vacuum

VAN NEST, Bronx (WABC) -- A car wash employee is speaking out and telling his story after he was shot on the job following a dispute over a vacuum.

The incident happened Oct. 17 at B & G Car Wash on East Tremont Avenue.

The 26-year-old employee was approached by the suspect trying to vacuum his own vehicle.

It should have been a calm conversation, but it became heated when the victim told the man it cost $10 but the suspect argued it was $5.

"He was pissed because he thought I was trying to make him look cheap," the victim said.

The man angrily left and returned 30 minutes later, displayed a gun and shot the victim.



"He didn't say anything," the victim said. "I did see the gun before he shot me, he pulled out the gun, he yelled 'yo boss man' that's when I looked up and saw the gun."

He was struck in the leg and chaos erupted as the suspect took off.

The victim is lucky to be alive and is still recovering.

"Sometimes it's hard to fold my leg or stand for a while," the victim said. "It's crazy world me live in, always got to watch your back."

The victim says he plans to come to work and that's exactly what he will be doing - and watching over his shoulder.

ALSO READ | Woman walking with child shot in Upper Manhattan
EMBED More News Videos

A 28-year-old woman pushing her 2-year-old daughter in a stroller was shot in Marble Hill on Thursday night.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
van nestbronxnew york citynypdworker hurtshooting
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
220 passengers stuck on Amtrak train heading to NYC due to bad weather
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
'We have to open up,' Adams says of COVID closures in NYC
17 reputed gang members charged in series of NYC shootings
COVID Updates: Pediatric cases rise, scientists study French variant
COVID surge: NYC school attendance lags, NY studying hospitalizations
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Show More
AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory for NY, NJ during AM commute
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Nirvana 'Nevermind' baby cover suit dismissed
Powerball jackpot surges to $610M, 7th largest ever
Man shot during attempted carjacking in Queens
More TOP STORIES News