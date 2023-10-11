Bronx building residents treated for possible carbon monoxide exposure

Officials says residents of a building in East Tremont on East 180th Street started experiencing symptoms at around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

EAST TREMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- About a dozen people are being checked for a possible carbon monoxide exposure in the Bronx.

Citizen app video shows the building that residents left in order to be checked out for the potential exposure.

The building's boilers were shut down and carbon monoxide levels are dropping, authorities said.

Fortunately, it appears everyone involved will recover.

