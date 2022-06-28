Several teens treated for carbon monoxide exposure at Chabad of Great Neck

Multiple patients treated for carbon monoxide exposure in Great Neck

GREAT NECK, Nassau County (WABC) -- Multiple people, most of them teenagers, were exposed to carbon monoxide in Great Neck, Nassau County.

It happened just after 6 a.m. Tuesday at the Chabad of Great Neck on East Shore Road.


Authorities were called after numerous people in the building complained of feeling nauseous and dizzy.

Some of the patients being treated were said to be adolescents.

Fortunately, it does not appear that anyone was seriously injured.



EMS treated several people at the scene. It is not yet known how many people were affected.


The cause of the carbon monoxide is believed to be from the heating system in the building.

