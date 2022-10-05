2 people rushed to hospital after carbon monoxide leak in the Bronx

At least two people were rushed to the hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning after a leak in the Bronx.

HUNTS POINT, Bronx (WABC) -- At least two people were rushed to the hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning after a leak in the Bronx.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. inside 838 Hunts Point Avenue.

An 81-year-old woman is in critical condition due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

A man was also injured and is listed in stable condition.

ALSO READ | Fentanyl packaged like candy in LEGO boxes seized in NYC

Both victims were transported to Jacobi Hospital.

FDNY officials say elevated carbon monoxide levels were detected.

FDNY members vented and secured the scene.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the leak.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.