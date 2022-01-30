Building in Queens evacuated after manhole fire leads to elevated carbon monoxide levels

Firefighters rushed to the scene at 45-19 74th Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday after smoke from a manhole fire caused elevated carbon monoxide levels in a nearby building.
According to Eyewitness News reporter Kemberly Richardson, it appeared there were sparking wires underneath the manhole, potentially caused by salt that was put down as a result of the weekend snowstorm.
FDNY officials say firefighters evacuated the six-apartment building.
Several other buildings, including a laundromat across the street, had to be evacuated.
The NYC Office of Emergency is also on the scene.
They were contacted to provide buses as shelter for the evacuated individuals.
No injuries have been reported.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
