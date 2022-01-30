Building in Queens evacuated after manhole fire leads to elevated carbon monoxide levels

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11509372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> John Jay Tashjian was driving on the New Jersey Turnpike when he noticed a car that crashed and landed in tall grass just outside of Newark.

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- A building in Queens had to be evacuated due to elevated carbon monoxide levels.Firefighters rushed to the scene at 45-19 74th Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday after smoke from a manhole fire caused elevated carbon monoxide levels in a nearby building.According to Eyewitness News reporter Kemberly Richardson, it appeared there were sparking wires underneath the manhole, potentially caused by salt that was put down as a result of the weekend snowstorm.FDNY officials say firefighters evacuated the six-apartment building.Several other buildings, including a laundromat across the street, had to be evacuated.The NYC Office of Emergency is also on the scene.They were contacted to provide buses as shelter for the evacuated individuals.No injuries have been reported.----------