Building in Queens evacuated after manhole fire leads to elevated carbon monoxide levels

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- A building in Queens had to be evacuated due to elevated carbon monoxide levels.

Firefighters rushed to the scene at 45-19 74th Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday after smoke from a manhole fire caused elevated carbon monoxide levels in a nearby building.

According to Eyewitness News reporter Kemberly Richardson, it appeared there were sparking wires underneath the manhole, potentially caused by salt that was put down as a result of the weekend snowstorm.

FDNY officials say firefighters evacuated the six-apartment building.

ALSO READ | NJ tow truck driver hailed as a hero after saving driver from crash
EMBED More News Videos

John Jay Tashjian was driving on the New Jersey Turnpike when he noticed a car that crashed and landed in tall grass just outside of Newark.



Several other buildings, including a laundromat across the street, had to be evacuated.

The NYC Office of Emergency is also on the scene.

They were contacted to provide buses as shelter for the evacuated individuals.

No injuries have been reported.


This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queenselmhurstnew york citymanhole firecarbon monoxideapartments evacuated
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
How much snow fell in NYC, across Tri-State area
Police searching for man who attacked child inside NYC restaurant
NYC to offer free, at-home delivery of COVID antiviral pills
Elderly man who drowned in pool among 3 that died while shoveling snow
Howard Hesseman, star of 'WKRP in Cincinnati,' dies at 81
6-year-old girl struck by car after sledding on Long Island
9 killed, 1 critically injured in North Las Vegas crash
Show More
14 hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak at Ohio hotel
COVID Updates: Cases dropping across U.S., hospitalizations down too
NJ indoor sports bubble collapses during winter snowstorm
AccuWeather: Less harsh
It's almost Lunar New Year! 2022 is the Year of the Tiger
More TOP STORIES News