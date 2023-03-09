Transformer fire leads to high carbon monoxide readings, some Sheepshead Bay homes evacuated

A fire led to high carbon monoxide readings, leading to the evacuation of homes in a Sheepshead Bay neighborhood.

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Some residents of a Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, block were temporarily evacuated from their homes.

An early morning transformer vault fire on Thursday sparked high carbon monoxide readings.

The underground fire happened at around 3:30 a.m. and left a block of Birgham Street without power. Con Edison says about 53 customers were affected.

The carbon monoxide levels began dropping in about a dozen homes evacuated a couple of hours later.

There is no word yet on when power will be fully restored.

ALSO READ | Teens ransack Queens restaurant, causing estimated $20k in damage

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.