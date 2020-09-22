Cardi B, sister, model face lawsuit from Smith Point beachgoers on Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5745326" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kemberly Richardson reports on Cardi B's court appearance in Queens.

SMITH POINT BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- Cardi B, Hennessy Carolina, and model Michelle Diaz are facing a lawsuit from beachgoers in New York.Suffolk County beachgoers are suing Carolina for assault, battery, defamation, and civil rights violations after an incident on Smith Point Beach on September 6."These peaceful Suffolk County residents were quietly enjoying a Sunday at the Smith Point beach with their families, when rap celebrity Hennessy Carolina suddenly approached them, raging, spitting, insulting, assaulting, defaming and threatening them, all the while videotaping them because one of them wore a MAGA hat," beachgoers' Miller Place attorney John Ray said.Ray says Carolina's sister Cardi B and her partner Michelle Diaz were also named in the lawsuit for defamation and civil rights violations."Then Hennessy, Cardi B and celebrity model Michelle Diaz deviously edited the videotape and published the edited version all over social media, across the world for all to see, and maliciously falsely labeled these residents and their families as 'N...s' and as racists," Ray said. "Real threats of harm were made. They live in fear now. Their reputations have been ruined. We seek substantial damages."A press conference will be held about the incident and the lawsuit at John Ray's office in Miller Place, New York on Tuesday at 12 p.m. The beachgoer plaintiffs will attend and answer questions.----------