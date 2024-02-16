'Good Morning America' and Michael Strahan surprise Cardinal Hayes High School football champs

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A high school football team in the Bronx overcame incredible challenges to ultimately become the first inner-city school to win the state Catholic League Championship.

On Friday morning, players and team members of Cardinal Hayes High School were surprised by "Good Morning America" and Michael Strahan.

Strahan helped break some very good news for several of the players who received offers to play football at different universities.

The entire team received new gear, a $50,000 donation and money for financial literacy programs as part of the gift.

Among the obstacles they overcame was their practice field, which was so deteriorated and dark that it was too dangerous to use. And that was just this year's struggles.

"What a lot of people are missing is that the senior class here, they were in junior year during COVID," former NFL player Tony Richardson previously said. "So, they missed their season there, playing all their games on the road this year. You are talking about grit and having to overcome things, I think this is a great example of if you continue to keep working hard great things happen."

