Celebrating Eyewitness News anchor Diana Williams

EMBED >More News Videos City Council Speaker Corey Johnson announces the proclamation

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We are celebrating broadcast legend Diana Williams and her brilliant career at WABC-TV as she anchored her final newscast.Diana is retiring following 29 years here at WABC-TV.The New York City Council issued a proclamation declaring September 12 "Diana Williams Day.""We are going to miss you at the City Council, but New Yorkers are going to miss you as well," Speaker Corey Johnson said.Earlier this week, Channel 7 hosted a special celebration to thank our friend and colleague for her decades of work as a journalist, both in the field and on the anchor desk.Colleagues current and past, and from other stations in New York City, all came together to honor Diana and her family.Diana, an award-winning reporter and anchor for WABC-TV's top-rated Eyewitness News at 5:00, joined the Eyewitness News Team in 1991.Before that, she worked at WNEV-TV in Boston and started her career at WBTV-TV in Charlotte, North Carolina - a career spanning 40 years in broadcasting.----------