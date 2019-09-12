Celebrating Eyewitness News anchor Diana Williams

Diana is retiring following 29 years here at WABC-TV.
The New York City Council issued a proclamation declaring September 12 "Diana Williams Day."
"We are going to miss you at the City Council, but New Yorkers are going to miss you as well," Speaker Corey Johnson said.
Earlier this week, Channel 7 hosted a special celebration to thank our friend and colleague for her decades of work as a journalist, both in the field and on the anchor desk.
Colleagues current and past, and from other stations in New York City, all came together to honor Diana and her family.
Diana, an award-winning reporter and anchor for WABC-TV's top-rated Eyewitness News at 5:00, joined the Eyewitness News Team in 1991.
Before that, she worked at WNEV-TV in Boston and started her career at WBTV-TV in Charlotte, North Carolina - a career spanning 40 years in broadcasting.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts