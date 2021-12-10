Arts & Entertainment

Carmen Salinas, star of Mexican TV and film, dies at age 82

By ABC7.com staff
Mexican actress Carmen Salinas dies at age 82

Iconic Mexican actress Carmen Salinas has died at the age of 82, her family announced.

The family announced her death in a statement on social media, saying Salinas died Thursday.



Details about her funeral services would be announced at a later time, the statement said. The family also thanked everyone for their messages of support.

In November, Salinas was hospitalized after she suffered a stroke and was in intensive care in a Mexico City hospital.

The actress had over six decades of experience in Mexican television and films.

In 2015 she was elected to a seat in the Mexican Congress representing the Institutional Revolutionary Party.

Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmexicocelebrityactorstroke
