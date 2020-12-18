Carnegie Hall features medical professional's musical talents in 'Music as Medicine'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There was a touching tribute to medical professionals with an online concert by Carnegie Hall.
The concert last night was called "Music as Medicine."
It featured medical professionals performing well-known classical pieces by Vivaldi and Tchaikovsky.
Dr. Paul Kwak and Anthony Ross Constanzo performed Handel.
The National Virtual Medical Orchestra and countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo also took part with special performances.
Violinist Joshua Bell conducted an online performance of the Adagio from Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker."
Carnegie Hall says it wanted to provide a platform for the modern-day heroes to showcase their musical talents.
You can learn more about this event here: https://www.carnegiehall.org/Calendar/2020/12/17/Live-with-Carnegie-Hall-Music-as-Medicine-0730PM
