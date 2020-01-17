Arts & Entertainment

Blake Shelton joins Carrie Underwood at Wildwood country music festival

Blake Shelton performs "God's Country" at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

WILDWOOD, New Jersey -- Blake Shelton will be joining Carrie Underwood at a huge country music festival this summer at the Jersey Shore.

The Barefoot Country Music Fest announced Shelton as their second headliner on their Instagram account Friday morning.



The festival will see over 30 artists perform at the beach in Wildwood between June 19 to 21.

"Please help us welcome platinum-selling, CMA Five-time Male Vocalists of the Year, @BlakeShelton to the BCMF stage with Carrie Underwood and many more! Get your tickets now to the ultimate country music beach party on one of the best beaches in the world! www.bcmfest.com - payment plans available. More artists announcements coming in the next week or so - get ready, babes. WE ARE GOING TO ROCK YOU TO YOUR COUNTRY CORE!" the Instagram post read.

Tickets are on sale now.

General admission costs $149, VIP costs $279, and SVIP is $949.

For more details, visit https://barefootcountrymusicfest.com/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwildwoodentertainmentjersey shoreblake sheltoncarrie underwood
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News