Dozens of cars destroyed by fire at Long Island auction lot

By Eyewitness News
BELLPORT, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Dozens of cars in an auction lot went up in flames on Long Island early Tuesday.

Video shows fire tearing through the lot on Montauk Highway in Bellport.

The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. and damaged or destroyed as many as 25 cars.

There are no reports of any serious injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

