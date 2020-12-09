Boil water advisory in effect in Carteret after water main break

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8616100" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The whale was seen spouting water and making its way through the river near Pier 84.

CARTERET, New Jersey (WABC) -- A boil water advisory is in effect for all homes in Carteret in Middlesex County following a water main break.The incident was reported near Longfellow Street and Carteret Avenue around 8 a.m.NewsCopter 7 was over the scene as crews worked to make repairs.The city of Carteret says the water should be restored to most homes as of noon, but with limited pressure in some areas.Few other details were released.----------