Boil water advisory in effect in Carteret after water main break

The incident was reported near Longfellow Street and Carteret Avenue around 8 a.m.
NewsCopter 7 was over the scene as crews worked to make repairs.
The city of Carteret says the water should be restored to most homes as of noon, but with limited pressure in some areas.
Few other details were released.
