Brazen thief steals money from Long Island laundromat's register in middle of day

By Eyewitness News
MIDDLE ISLAND, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who cleaned out the cash register at a Long Island laundromat.

Video shows the man leaning over the counter and opening the register inside the Middle Island Laundromat on Middle Country Road back on November 18 at 12:30 p.m.

It's not clear how much cash he got away with.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

