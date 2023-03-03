WATCH LIVE

SOCIETY

Potential plans to build casino near Citi Field spur rally by concerned residents

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, March 3, 2023 12:37PM
Community members to rally against potential casino near Citi Field
Community members plan to protest against a possible casino that would be built near Citi Field.

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Community members plan to rally against potential plans to build a casino near Citi Field in Queens.

Protesters say building a casino in the area would "devastate the Flushing community."

Mets owner Steve Cohen held several "visioning sessions" earlier this year.

Last month, he released a report which said community members would like to see something built in the area, but made no specific mention of a casino.

But Cohen is reportedly looking into winning one of three licenses to build a casino in the New York City area.

Concerned residents say, casinos "siphon off money from local communities, while residents-like many in Flushing-are struggling with rent and the soaring cost of living."

They also want to protect 50 acres of public parkland.

