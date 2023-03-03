Community members plan to protest against a possible casino that would be built near Citi Field.

Potential plans to build casino near Citi Field spur rally by concerned residents

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Community members plan to rally against potential plans to build a casino near Citi Field in Queens.

Protesters say building a casino in the area would "devastate the Flushing community."

Mets owner Steve Cohen held several "visioning sessions" earlier this year.

Last month, he released a report which said community members would like to see something built in the area, but made no specific mention of a casino.

But Cohen is reportedly looking into winning one of three licenses to build a casino in the New York City area.

Concerned residents say, casinos "siphon off money from local communities, while residents-like many in Flushing-are struggling with rent and the soaring cost of living."

They also want to protect 50 acres of public parkland.

ALSO READ | Little Italy cheese shop closes its doors after 130 years; announces New Jersey store

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.