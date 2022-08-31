Flight brings over 140 animals from overcrowded southern shelters to New Jersey

A flight carrying more than 140 at-risk dogs and cats from overcrowded shelters in the south arrived safely at Morristown Airport on Tuesday.

MORRISTOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A flight carrying more than 140 at-risk dogs and cats from overcrowded shelters in the south arrived safely at Morristown Airport on Tuesday.

New Jersey's first lady Tammy Murphy was there to greet the 100 dogs and 30 cats upon arrival.

She was able to spend time with one of the pups named Dobby who was found emaciated and scared on the side of the road in Louisiana.

Murphy won over the hearts of shelter staff down in Louisiana, and soon this special dog will be available for adoption at St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center.

The plane had vulnerable shelter pets such as asymptomatic heartworm positive dogs, homeless cats and hard-to-place large dogs.

The animals will be received by nine shelters in several states, including New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

The animals were rescued from shelters in Louisiana and Alabama.

