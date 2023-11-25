21 cats rescued from locked, unoccupied van in Manhattan

More than a dozen cats were rescued from a van in Manhattan.

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- More than a dozen cats were rescued from a van in New York City Saturday morning, police say.

Around 5 a.m., police received a report of multiple cats in a parked a locked Chrysler Pacific in Manhattan.

The Emergency Services Unit responded to the scene and gained entry into the vehicle. In total 21 cats were rescued from the van, police say.

Police believe the cats were left in the cold car overnight.

All of the cats appeared to be in good health, police say.

The cats were brought to Animal Care and Control for further examinations.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

