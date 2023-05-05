Dozens of cats and dogs were rescued from a hoarding situation in Ocean County, New Jersey.

Over 100 animals taken from New Jersey home in Brick Township

BRICK TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Over a hundred animals were rescued from a hoarding situation in Brick Township, New Jersey.

The Ocean County Health Department said it received more than 100 cats and three dogs from a home near Mantoloking and Stuyvesant roads late Thursday evening.

Brick Animal Control and partners took the animals to shelters where the animals will receive veterinary exams over the next few days.

The Health department said the animals will eventually be made available for adoption.

No other information about the home or owner has been released yet.

ALSO READ | Report finds 50% of working-age New Yorkers don't earn enough to meet basic needs

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip