Glen Cove police search for person who shot cat, paralyzing her

By Eyewitness News
GLEN COVE, Nassau County (WABC) -- Police in Nassau County are investigating a disturbing case of animal cruelty after a beloved pet cat was shot.

They released pictures of Gracie as she prepared to undergo surgery.

She was shot twice on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m., leaving her paralyzed.

A woman heard the cat crying in pain outside her home and saw the small cat was unable to walk.

It happened near Taft Place or Sherwood Road in Glen Cove.

She immediately brought the cat to her neighbor who is a vet who began to treat Gracie at her practice.

The cat had a microchip and the vet notified the owners.

They are now hoping 5-year-old Gracie will survive surgery and be able to walk again.

They say she is very friendly and would often amuse the neighbors when it would follow her owners whenever they took their dog out for a walk.

They could not comprehend why someone would want to hurt Gracie.

The Glen Cove Police have requested the community's help in finding the gunman.

Tips can be called in anonymously to the Glen Cove Police at 516-676-1002, online at tips@glencovepd.org or on the Glen Cove Police Department Facebook page.

