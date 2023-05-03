Four-alarm fire breaks out at catering hall in Borough Park, Brooklyn

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Firefighters battled a four-alarm fire at a catering hall in Borough Park, Brooklyn on Tuesday night.

Citizen App video captured the scene at Paradise Manor, Oneg Caterers.

The FDNY first received a call around 7 p.m., and the fire was placed under control just after 9:30 p.m.

The catering hall was three stories tall, and the flames extended to adjoining properties.

The fire temporarily rerouted D Train service on the elevated tracks in Brooklyn.

At this time, there are no reports of any injuries.

