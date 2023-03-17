Go ahead, eat meat on St. Patrick's Day; special dispensation granted by most Catholic dioceses

Catholic dioceses in New York and New Jersey are granting a special dispensation allowing parishioners to eat meat on St Patricks Day, which happens to fall on a Friday this year.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Catholic dioceses in New York and New Jersey are granting a special dispensation allowing parishioners to eat meat on St Patricks Day, which happens to fall on a Friday this year.

Corned beef and other meats are staples of the holiday. But Catholics are not supposed to eat meat on Fridays during Lent in commemoration of Jesus' death on the cross.

The Archdiocese of New York, Brooklyn, and Rockville Center are among dozens of other U.S. dioceses taking similar stances.

All of New Jersey's dioceses are also making the exception.

A survey by the National Catholic Register newspaper found that of 137 dioceses that responded, 105 are offering some type of relief.

- 80 say they are offering a straight dispensation.

- 25 are offering a "commutation" that requires Catholics to substitute another penance if they plan to eat meat that Friday.

- 32 are staying with the original requirement to abstain from meat on Fridays.

