Janice Yu has more on what spectators can expect at this year's St. Patrick's Day Parade in NYC.

262nd St. Patrick's Day Parade to march up Fifth Avenue in Manhattan

MIDTOWN (WABC) -- One of New York's grandest and oldest traditions returns, the St. Patrick's Day Parade!

This is the oldest St. Patrick's Day parade in the world.

It was first celebrated in New York City in 1762. This will be the 262nd time it's celebrated.

Officers are already along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan getting ready to put up barricades.

You're going to want to keep this in mind as you head out the door in the morning, there are a lot of street closures.

Street closures start at 10 a.m. and Fifth Avenue from 42nd Street to 86th Street and all cross streets will be closed to vehicles and bicycles along the parade route.

The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. with about 150,000 people marching up Fifth Avenue from East 44th to 79th Street. It's expected to end at 4:30 p.m.

Organizers say this year's parade will be raising money for Catholic Charities, City Harvest, and City Meals on Wheels, organizations that work to help people have better access to food.

Mayor Eric Adams spoke Thursday about the contributions the Irish have made to the city.

"But also know the Irish history of building the Brooklyn Bridge, the subway system, joining our police forces, and other civil servants. Going through some of the challenges of common, being a new arrival, here in America like so many other ethnic groups," Adams said.

Many different groups will be performing during the parade including the Port Authority Pipes and Drums. They did a preview performance leading up to the parade in the main lobby of the Bus Terminal on 42nd Street for commuters Thursday.

If you're heading out to the parade, keep in mind it is expected to get crowded. You will need to arrive at the parade route early if you want to get close to the action.

The LIRR is running 10 extra trains to Penn Station and Grand Central. NJ Transit has also made adjustments for the parade.

