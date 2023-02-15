List of New York City Catholic schools that won't open for 2023-24 academic year

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Superintendent of Schools of the Archdiocese of New York announced Wednesday that 12 Catholic schools will be unable to reopen for the 2023-24 school year.

Additionally, three schools in the Northern Westchester/Putnam and Ulster/Sullivan/Orange Regions will eliminate grades 6, 7 and 8 and that two additional schools in the Bronx will merge with another nearby school.

The following Catholic schools will not reopen for the 2023-24 school year:

-Academy of St. Paul & St. Ann, Manhattan

-Ascension School, Manhattan

-Guardian Angel School, Manhattan

-Holy Family School, Bronx

-Immaculate Conception School, Manhattan

-Immaculate Conception School, 760 E Gun Hill Rd, Bronx

-Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, Manhattan

-Santa Maria School, Bronx

-St. Angela Merici School, Bronx S

-St. Brendan School, Bronx

-St. Christopher School, Staten Island

-St. Margaret Mary School, Bronx

Additionally in the Bronx, St. Francis Xavier in the Bronx will merge with St. Clare of Assisi. and St. Gabriel School will merge with St. Margaret of Cortona.

The Office of the Superintendent of Schools said it will work closely with each affected family to help find a neighboring Catholic school for the fall.

Directors of enrollment will provide each family with information and answer any questions that they may have, whether they are about enrollment, transportation or tuition. The best resource for continually updated information will always be catholicschoolsny.org/announcements.

