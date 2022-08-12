New CDC COVID guidelines under review by NYC Department of Education, teachers union

After the CDC announced new COVID protocol guidelines many are wondering if students will return to a more normal classroom setting this school year

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The CDC has issued new guidance on COVID protocol easing restrictions when it comes to social distancing, contact tracing, and quarantining.

And with the school year just around the corner, many are wondering if students will return to a more normal classroom setting.

The United Federation of Teachers will review the new guidance as their discussions continue with the New York City Department of Education ahead of the school year.

Parents and teachers expressed mixed feelings about the new guidelines will affect the classroom.

"It will be as if COVID doesn't exist in the school building except when kids get sick," one parent said. "And kids will get sick. I think the main thing is personal responsibility you keep yourself and keep others safe."

The six-foot standard for social distancing is gone along with the so-called test-to-stay recommendation, which had schools testing students who'd been exposed to COVID.

And unvaccinated students are no longer recommended to isolate at home when exposed. The CDC recommends wearing a mask for a few days.

The city department of education has not said if it'll follow the CDC's new guidelines.

Current guidance for New York City schools can be found on the department of education website.

RELATED | COVID NY News: U.S. court sides with state in fight over school vaccine rules

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip