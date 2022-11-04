CDC makes12 new recommendations for clinicians when prescribing opioids to patients

The CDC just released new recommendations for patients who are prescribed opioids to treat long and short term pain.

The CDC has updated its guidelines for doctors who prescribe opioids for their patients.

The 12 recent recommendations, the newest from the CDC since 2016, are focused on treating short and long term pain.

They include advising clinicians against abruptly discontinuing opioid prescriptions, or rapidly reducing a patient's doses.

They also recommend clinicians consider other therapies for common types of acute pain.

Before prescribing opioids, doctors are advised to review the patient's history of controlled substance use.

MORE NEWS: Behind-the-scenes look at NY hospital battling RSV surge

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.