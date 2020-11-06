Coronavirus

CDC study: Employees working in the office almost double their COVID-19 risk

SAN FRANCISCO -- A new study from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention reinforces the need for employers to promote alternative work site options, including telecommuting.

It found people who test positive for COVID-19 are nearly twice as likely to report commuting to the office on a regular basis in the two weeks prior to getting sick.

About 310 workers took part in the study in July. They all held full-time, non-essential jobs.

Participants were given a COVID-19 test.

Only one-third of participants reported working from home at least part of the time before their diagnosis.

The CDC report said, "allowing and encouraging the option to work from home," is an important tool to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The full study was published on Thursday, in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessemploymenthealthcdccoronavirusu.s. & worldstudyworkplacecovid 19office
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID News: CT rolls back Phase 3 reopening, adds new restrictions
COVID Updates: 100,000 daily US cases; NJ positivity rate soars
Unemployment drops to 6.9% and US adds a solid 638,000 jobs
Denmark to cull up to 17M mink to stop mutated coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 Election Results: Biden takes lead in PA, GA
Cars under water, street flooded after NYC water main break
Joe Biden takes the lead over President Trump in Pennsylvania
Georgia 2020 live presidential election results
Nevada 2020 live presidential election results
AZ 2020 live presidential election results
Recount rules: What happens if race is too close in key states
Show More
Some in GOP break with Pres. Trump over baseless vote-fraud claims
COVID Updates: 100,000 daily US cases; NJ positivity rate soars
COVID News: CT rolls back Phase 3 reopening, adds new restrictions
Hillsong Church pastor admits cheating on wife after being fired
NYPD officer accused of prejudice, sexist comments online
More TOP STORIES News