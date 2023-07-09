18-year-old drowns in Devil's Hole Ravine in Cedar Grove, NJ

An 18-year-old male died after being pulled from the Devil's Hole Ravine in Cedar Grove, New Jersey.

CEDAR GROVE, New Jersey (WABC) -- An 18-year-old male drowned in the Devil's Hole Ravine in the Peckman River on Saturday evening.

The Cedar Grove Police Department said a group of people went into the water in Cedar Grove, New Jersey, despite seeing "no trespassing" signs posted and warnings about the risks of swimming in the area.

They say someone went into the water and failed to resurface.

Police, firefighters and many surrounding agencies responded to the scene after 5:15 p.m.

An 18-year-old male was pulled from the water unconscious.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

