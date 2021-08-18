amusement park

Woman injured at Cedar Point amusement park when 'metal object' falls off coaster, hits her head

Cedar Point accident 2021 video: Sandusky police release body camera footage of response
EMBED <>More Videos

'Metal object' falls from Ohio roller coaster, hitting woman's head

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- A woman waiting in line for a roller coaster at Ohio's Cedar Point was recently struck by falling debris.

Newly released body camera footage shows the dramatic rush to help her.

Authorities are investigating a harrowing incident at an Ohio amusement park that's a magnet for roller coaster lovers.

Witnesses called 911 from Cedar Point amusement park after officials said a woman was struck by an object that flew from the park's popular "Top Thrill Dragster" roller coaster while she was waiting in line.

RELATED: Video shows carnival-goers almost crash to ground as Michigan Cherry Festival ride breaks
EMBED More News Videos

Spectators quickly tried to hold down a Michigan carnival ride Thursday as it appeared to be close to tipping over.



Sandusky police released body camera video showing the panicked aftermath, as first responders raced to help.

The park said the ride was ending its run when a "small metal object" detached from one of the cars and hit the woman, but one witness said the object that hit her head was the size of a football.

According to a police report, theme park guests along with the park's EMS team jumped in to help before rushing her to the hospital.

RELATED: 1 dead, 3 injured after raft overturns on water ride at amusement park
EMBED More News Videos

David and Sabrina Jaramillo took their family to an amusement park on Saturday to celebrate their eldest son's birthday, but now their son is dead and their other child is in a medically induced coma.


One park-goer, trauma nurse Dave Vallo, was standing just behind the woman in line when she was struck.

"We were, you know, just trying to be as calm as cool as we could be," Vallo said. "Keep her calm. Make sure she was breathing, everything was as stable as humanly possible. We just did what we could, the best we could with what we had. We didn't have really any supplies until EMS arrived, so we just used, you know, other people's shirts, whatever could control everything that we possibly could keep her safe, keep the scene safe."

Authorities are now trying to figure out what went wrong.

The ride, which is 420-feet tall and goes from 0 to 120 mph in 3.8 seconds, was inspected by the Department of Agriculture in May, and was scheduled for another inspection next month.

The ride is required to be inspected twice per year by law. It is now shut down, pending the outcome of the investigation. The park said its focus is on this woman and her family.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohiotheme parkamusement rideroller coasteramusement parku.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMUSEMENT PARK
Luna Park breaks ground on new rides, roller coaster, pedestrian plaza
Report uncovers how 6-year-old died on amusement park ride
America's largest indoor waterpark is now open in Texas
Parents speak out after 11-year-old son killed at amusement park
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Show More
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
More TOP STORIES News