World's first art amusement park forgotten for decades on view for first time since 1987

Luna Luna, the world's first art amusement park with works by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring and others, is on view for the first time since 1987.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- When Luna Luna opened in Hamburg, Germany in 1987, it was the worlds first art amusement park. It featured rides, games, and attractions by visionary artists like Jean-Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring, Salvador Dali and David Hockney. By a twist of fate, the parks treasures were soon sealed in 44 shipping containers and forgotten in Texas until now.

"It was the brainchild of the Austrian artist Andre Heller," said Lumi Tan, Curatorial Director of Luna Luna. "Andre spent 20 years touring the world, convincing over 30 artists to participate in Luna Luna. They all came together and created these functional rides and attractions."

"I find it fascinating," said a guest visiting Los Angeles from Germany. "This is notable artwork and it needs to be seen."

For more information, go to: https://lunaluna.com/