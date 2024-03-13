3 wanted for attacking man, attempting to steal car in Cedarhurst

CEDARHURST, Long Island (WABC) -- Nassau County police are searching for a trio wanted for attacking and attempting to steal a man's car in Cedarhurst.

The 68-year-old man said he was walking on Bayview Avenue on Monday, March 11 around 7:05 p.m. when the three people approached him.

They demanded his car keys and said they would hurt him if he didn't hand them over.

When he refused, a woman in the group hit him in the back multiple times. He started screaming for help and the two men and a woman took off.

Fortunately, the man was not seriously injured in the attack.

This was apparently not the first time the three caused trouble in the neighborhood.

A couple that Eyewitness News spoke to said that they too were victimized.

Surveillance video allegedly showed the same three people going through their vehicle to steal items.

All three of the suspects are believed to be about 20 years old. The two men were wearing face masks at the time of the attempted robbery.

The woman was described as having a stocky build, long black hair, and wearing red pants with a black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

