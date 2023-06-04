Thousands of people including Governor Hochul and Mayor Adams will march in solidarity with Israel and the Jewish community worldwide.

Celebrate Israel Parade kicks off in NYC, expected to be met with protest against PM Netanyahu

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Celebrate Israel parade will make its way down Fifth Avenue in Manhattan Sunday.

Grammy award-nominated singer Matisyahu and his son Laivy are scheduled to perform at the parade.

The parade steps off at 11:30 this morning on 54th Street.

Meanwhile, protests are expected at the parade over a proposed judicial overhaul by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government. He is still on trial for corruption himself.

A demonstration is expected to take place outside a conference at the Hilton Hotel in Midtown. Groups will protest against officials who are scheduled to attend the event.

The controversial plan would give politicians a chance to avoid punishment, including jail time, and give them more power over picking judges.

