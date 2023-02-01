The stars shine on 'Celebrity Jeopardy!'

"Celebrity Jeopardy!" contestants put brainpower to the test as they battle it out for a $1 million dollar prize.

In the championship round of "Celebrity Jeopardy!," semifinal winners Ike Barinholtz, Wil Wheaton and Patton Oswalt battle for the $1 million grand prize and the title of "Celebrity Jeopardy!" champion.

"The breadth of information that these contestants have had, it's been really, very impressive."

Tune in to see who wins the "Celebrity Jeopardy!" finals on Thursday, February 2nd, (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the next day.