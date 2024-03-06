23-year-old woman arrested again after release in Midtown subway cellist attack

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The 23-year-old woman accused of attacking a subway cellist in the head with a bottle is behind bars again for allegedly committing another crime.

Despite eight prior arrests and two active bench warrants for failing to report to court, a judge let Amira Hunter go on supervised release after the arrest in the subway assault.

Prosecutors had asked for $15,000 cash bail.

Since her release in the subway attack, Hunter was picked up for allegedly stealing a $235 Moncler baseball cap at Nordstrom on West 57th Street on Tuesday.

She was charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

Hunter was held on $500 cash bail following her arraignment Wednesday afternoon. Prosecutors had asked for $10,000 cash.

Transit Chief Michael Kemper announced Hunter's new arrest Wednesday morning as an example of the city's recidivism.

The last arrest was in October for grand larceny charges for allegedly stealing two bathing suits worth $2,050 from Bergdorf Goodman. She was arrested twice for reportedly assaulting her mother in 2019.

The news of her latest arrest comes as Gov. Kathy Hochul announced New York National Guard troops and New York State Police troopers will deploy into the subway system to help riders feel safe after a spike in transit crime.

