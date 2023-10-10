Cemetery worker trapped after falling into grave in South Brunswick

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Rescue efforts are underway after a cemetery worker became trapped in a grave on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at the Holy Cross Cemetery on Cranbury Road around 1 p.m.

Officials said a funeral service had just wrapped up when the worker fell through a board.

He appeared to separate his shoulder, leaving him injured and unable to move.

Crews worked to shore up the hole so they could get the worker out.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

ALSO READ | NJ family trapped in Israel following Hamas attack

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.