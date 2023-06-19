Fire destroys 150-year-old church in Central Islip, Suffolk County

CENTRAL ISLIP, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A church community in Suffolk County is mourning the loss of their 150-year-old house of worship after fire destroyed the building early Sunday morning.

The multi-alarm blaze at the Episcopal Church of Messiah on Carleton Avenue in Central Islip caused "catastrophic damage from fire, heat and water," the Episcopal Diocese of Long Island said in a statement.

Video from the scene early Sunday showed firefighters battling the smoky blaze from the roof and inside the structure.

The Rt. Rev. Lawrence C. Provenzano, Bishop of Long Island, met with church members on the lawn Sunday to lead them in prayer and discuss next steps moving forward.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

ALSO READ | 'It's shocking': Residents appalled by naked town council candidate

---------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.