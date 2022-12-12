Central Park entrance renamed to honor 5 teens falsely convicted of rape in 1989

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A Central Park entrance will be named "The Gate of the Exonerated," for the teenagers, known as the Central Park Five, who were wrongfully convicted in the 1989 attack and rape.

"The Gate of the Exonerated" will be on 110th Street between Fifth Ave and Malcom X Blvd.

Workers are constructing a refashioned gate and will add signs explaining the story of the Central Park Five.

The men were cleared in 2002 and received a $41 million settlement.

"This gate will say to those who are exonerated and their families and their friends, you matter, you are on a gate, you are in Central Park, you are in Harlem, you have meaning, you are part of our community," Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer said.

A spokesperson for the Central Park Conservancy released the following statement:

"Today's unanimous vote is the capstone of years of work with the Harlem community, Manhattan Community Board 10, and NYC Parks to commemorate the Exonerated Five and all those wrongfully convicted of crimes. The Central Park Conservancy has worked alongside the Harlem community for more than 40 years, and we are proud to have helped the Gate of the Exonerated come to life in a way that emphasizes how Central Park is meant to be a place for everyone."

The Public Design Commission gave final approval to the project, which will be unveiled on Dec. 19.

