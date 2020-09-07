CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- A tragic discovery was made inside Central Park in Manhattan Monday afternoon.
NYPD divers found a body floating in Swan Lake located at the southeast corner of the park by 59th Street and Fifth Avenue.
Police say the deceased body is that of an adult male.
Investigators do not yet have an ID for the person or a cause of death.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
NYPD finds body floating in Central Park lake in Manhattan
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News