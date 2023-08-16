Eyewitness News Meteorologist Dani Beckstrom hosted the opening night of the Central Park Conservancy Film Festival Tuesday.

Opening night of the Central Park Conservancy Film Festival hosted by Dani Beckstrom

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- Eyewitness News Meteorologist Dani Beckstrom helped kick off opening night for the Central Park Conservancy Film Festival Tuesday.

This year marks the 20th annual festival, presented by National Geographic.

Tuesday's movie was National Geographic's "The Space Race," and Wednesday "Artic Ascent with Alex Honnold" will play.

Dani and Eyewitness News Anchor David Navarro will split hosting duties throughout the week.

The Central Park Conservancy Film Festival runs through Friday, August 18.

National Geographic and WABC-TV are owned by the same parent company.

