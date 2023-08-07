2023 Central Park Film Festival

NEW YORK -- Eyewitness news is proud to once again team up with the Central Park Conservancy for its annual film festival!

Beginning Tuesday, August 15th and running through Friday, August 18th, you can enjoy a movie and Central Park, between the Sheep's Meadow and the 72nd Street cross drive.

There will be a new movie each night, and it's all free!

Eyewitness News anchor David Novarro and meteorologist Dani Beckstrom will serve as your hosts.

Gates open at 6:30pm, and the movies start at dusk.

Find out more about the central park conservancy film festival.