Beautiful gold, orange leaves seen in areas of NYC's Central Park

The foliage in Central Park is turning Central Park gorgeous shades of reds, greens, and yellows.

NEW YORK, New York (WABC) -- There is nothing like visiting a picturesque New York City landmark, especially during its 'golden hour'... or should we say 'golden season'.

The already-magnificent Central Park is home to some beautiful fall foliage this time of year.

The park's mall, the North Meadow, and the Literary Walk are areas with the most prominent gold and orange leaves.

Some of the trees that are showing their true colors include the Sugar Maples, the Tupelos, the Sweetgums, and many more.

You can track which locations of Central Park are seeing peak colors using the Central Park Conservancy's online Fall Foliage Map.

