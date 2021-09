Central Park set to welcome thousands for 'Global Citizen Live' festival

EMBED >More News Videos BTS, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo and Elton John are among those who will headline the "Global Citizen Live" highlights show on ABC this weekend.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Central Park is set to host dozens of A-list performers and thousands of their fans Saturday for a "Global Citizen Live" concert.Headliners include Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, and Lizzo.The event is aimed at raising awareness and money to tackle a variety of issues, including climate change, global poverty and vaccine inequity.It's taking place during the same weekend in which world leaders are in New York City for the U.N. General Assembly.Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will address the crowd about promoting equitable COVID vaccine distribution worldwide.There are similar concerts happening on six different continents across the globe."We're so excited. We've got Coldplay returning. Coldplay is just amazing, he's worked with us for many years, Chris Martin, absolutely astounding. We've got Billie Eilish, one of the world's biggest artists, and, of course, we've got Jennifer Lopez as well. Lots of people excited for her as well," Global Citizen co-Founder Mick Sheldrick said.The sold-out concert is scheduled to begin around 4 p.m. Saturday with gates opening at 2 p.m.Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required for all attendees.You can find more information about the advocacy efforts behind the concert special at globalcitizenlive.org ABC News Live and Hulu will air the 24-hour event in full starting Saturday afternoon. A four-hour highlight show will air on FX on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET/PT | 2 p.m. CT.