Arts & Entertainment

Central Park set to welcome thousands for 'Global Citizen Live' festival

EMBED <>More Videos

Central Park prepared for Global Citizen Live concert

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Central Park is set to host dozens of A-list performers and thousands of their fans Saturday for a "Global Citizen Live" concert.

Headliners include Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, and Lizzo.

The event is aimed at raising awareness and money to tackle a variety of issues, including climate change, global poverty and vaccine inequity.

It's taking place during the same weekend in which world leaders are in New York City for the U.N. General Assembly.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will address the crowd about promoting equitable COVID vaccine distribution worldwide.

HOW TO WATCH: BTS, Jennifer Lopez among headliners for 'Global Citizen Live' on ABC
EMBED More News Videos

BTS, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo and Elton John are among those who will headline the "Global Citizen Live" highlights show on ABC this weekend.



There are similar concerts happening on six different continents across the globe.

"We're so excited. We've got Coldplay returning. Coldplay is just amazing, he's worked with us for many years, Chris Martin, absolutely astounding. We've got Billie Eilish, one of the world's biggest artists, and, of course, we've got Jennifer Lopez as well. Lots of people excited for her as well," Global Citizen co-Founder Mick Sheldrick said.

The sold-out concert is scheduled to begin around 4 p.m. Saturday with gates opening at 2 p.m.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required for all attendees.

You can find more information about the advocacy efforts behind the concert special at globalcitizenlive.org.

ABC News Live and Hulu will air the 24-hour event in full starting Saturday afternoon. A four-hour highlight show will air on FX on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET/PT | 2 p.m. CT.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcentral parkmanhattannew york cityconcertlive musictelevisionmusic news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Driveway vigil held for Gabby Petito, funeral details released
Gabby Petito case exposes racial disparities with missing persons
8 unvaccinated NYPD officers hospitalized with COVID-19
'The View' COVID chaos possibly sparked by false-positive test results
Matt Amodio passes $1 million mark on 'Jeopardy!'
59th New York Film Festival gets underway in NYC
AccuWeather: A pleasant weekend
Show More
Laundrie still missing after arrest warrant issued in Petito case
Gabby Petito disappearance timeline: What we know so far
Machete attack at NJ Walmart leaves man injured
NJ holds virtual town hall on preventing Ida-like flood damage
'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams died of overdose, autopsy finds
More TOP STORIES News