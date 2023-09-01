Central Park Medical Unit gets a big boost from Reisenbach Philanthropies

Central Park Medical Unit received a $10,000 grant from local nonprofit Reisenbach Philanthropies. Eyewitness News Reporter Crystal Cranmore has the story.

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Central Park Medical Unit (CPMU) is a roving lifeline in one of the city's most iconic landmarks.

Their team has provided emergency medical care in and around Central Park since 1975, and they just got a $10,000 boost from Reisenbach Philanthropies.

CPMU is just one of the several organizations Reisenbach Philanthropies has helped in the last two decades.

"We're focused on creating a better and safer New York City for everybody," said Naomi Ryan, the president of Reisenbach Philanthropies.

Reisenbach Philanthropies is named in memory of John Reisenbach, who was murdered in the West Village in 1990. His friends started the nonprofit in 1991.

The nonprofit raises money and provides educational support to other charitable organizations committed to tackling issues like crime and safety.

CPMU was born out of concerns for emergency response times in the park. The $10,000 grant can make a big difference.

"We wouldn't be able to do (what we do) without foundations like Reisenbach," said Winter.

Not only is the CPMU mobile, but it is also free.

"We are providing free medical care to all the patients in Central Park," said Nana Magradze with the CPMU.

The CPMU is made up of 150 volunteers and four state-of-the-art ambulances.

"We are uniquely able to drive under any bridge in Central Park," said Dylan Winter with the CPMU.

The CPMU plans to use the grant money for an upgraded radio system and a power load stretcher.

"It's a real saver for our backs to not have to lift the stretcher in and out all the time," said Winter.

The team is grateful to continue the legacy of keeping parkgoers safe.

