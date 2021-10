40-year-old woman sitting on bench robbed, punched in Central Park

EMBED >More News Videos The woman at the center of the Central Park dog incident caught on camera has been fired, her employer confirmed on Tuesday.

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police released video of a brazen mugging in Central Park as they search for the suspect.The incident happened Friday next to the Harlem Meer near East 110th Street and East Drive at around 10:00 a.m.The video shows him walk up to a 40-year-old woman sitting on a bench next to the Harlem Meer and rip her phone out of her hands.As she struggled to get it back, the suspect punched the victim in the face, knocking her to the ground. She refused medical attention at the scene.He then fled from the park towards East 110 Street and Central Park North.As he was running away, one eyewitness sticks out her leg in an unsuccessful attempt to trip him.Authorities say another eyewitness ran after the suspect and was able to get the phone back and return it to its owner, but the suspect remains on the run.Police are looking for a male suspect in his mid-40s, approximately 5'5", 140 lbs to 150 lbs, light complexion, thin build, light gray facial hair and was wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt.----------