NYPD searches for man on scooter accused of sexually abusing female jogger in Central Park

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking for a man accused of sexually abusing a woman jogging in Central Park.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on West Drive, part of the main running, walking and biking loop inside the park.

Police say the man rode up to the 30-year-old victim on a blue Razor scooter and grabbed her from behind before making unwanted contact.

He was last seen fleeing northbound on West Drive and leaving the park near 72nd Street.

According to police, the man appears to be about 20-25 years old, approximately 6-feet tall and 165 pounds. He is also described as having brown eyes and a dark complexion.

The incident is currently under investigation by the NYPD Manhattan Special Victims Squad.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

