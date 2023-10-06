Police are looking for the man who assaulted a woman on a bicycle on Thursday. Lindsay Tuchman has the story.

Tourist struck in the head while biking Central Park; no arrest

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking for a man who attacked a tourist on Thursday in Central Park.

It happened in broad daylight on a popular and busy bike path near 96th Street and West Drive.

Officials say a 66-year-old woman was riding on a bicycle with her 29-year-old daughter, both of them tourists from England, when she when she almost collided with someone who was walking on the path.

That's when police say the man, who appeared to be in his 50s, started to yell at the woman and then after an argument, he allegedly hit her on the head with what appeared to be a collapsible baton.

The victim's daughter then went to confront the man and started recording a cellphone video of him.

He apparently said to her, "She's got to learn how to ride a bike," before eventually leaving the scene.

The victim was brought to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition, receiving stitches for a laceration to her head.

An arrest has yet to be made.

